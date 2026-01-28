Freezing temperatures keep plumbers busy as pipes burst across the area

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — As freezing temperatures grip the region, plumbing crews are working nonstop to respond to burst pipes and water leaks inside homes.

Across Lafayette Parish and surrounding communities, homeowners and businesses are discovering damage caused by the cold — from leaking walls to broken pipes — forcing many to call for emergency repairs.

“Yesterday, after it started warming up, I started walking around the house, and sure enough, we found a leak in the back,” said homeowner Jamie Parr.

Plumbers say the calls haven’t stopped.

“It’s pretty insane. For us, this is go time — all hands on deck,” said Travis Hargrave with Hargrave Plumbing.

Tuesday afternoon, Travis and his crew spent part of the day repairing a pipe connected to Parr’s water heater. They also replaced the water heater and fixed another hose damaged by the freeze.

Travis says freezing temperatures can cause water inside pipes to expand, leading to cracks and bursts that may not be noticeable until the weather warms up. Plumbers urge residents to regularly check their homes, especially outdoor faucets and exposed pipes.

They also recommend covering hose bibs, insulating pipes, and keeping a slow drip of water running during extreme cold to reduce the risk of damage.

With cold weather expected to continue, plumbers warn that more calls could come in over the next several days — and encourage homeowners to act early to prevent costly repairs.

If you want tips on protecting your pipes or need help with frozen or burst pipes, click here.