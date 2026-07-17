Free World Cup block party coming to Jefferson Street, hosted by Serving Good Vibes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A downtown Lafayette business is hosting a free FIFA World Cup Final block party on Sunday, closing the 400 block of Jefferson Street to traffic for a public viewing event.

Serving Good Vibes is organizing the event, which caps off weeks of watch parties the business has hosted throughout the tournament.

"We've been hosting viewing parties the entire World Cup tournament, and we're opening the street to everybody," said Hunter Romero of Serving Good Vibes. "We're setting up a big screen right on the street. We'll have bars. We'll have a tent for everybody to sit."

What to expect

Romero said organizers hope fans will spend time exploring downtown — visiting local restaurants, shops and businesses — before kickoff.

Because Jefferson Street will be closed to traffic, attendees will need to park elsewhere downtown and walk to the area.

Live music is scheduled at halftime and following the final whistle.

"Find us at the Pink Door spot. That's our headquarters for Serving Good Vibes," Romero said. "We'll have the Braziliana house band playing at halftime and right after the World Cup match finishes, so come on down," he added.

Plan ahead

The block closes ahead of Sunday's World Cup Final. Organizers are encouraging fans to arrive early, find parking downtown, and make a day of it.

Admission to the watch party is free.