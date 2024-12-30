Free professional youth mentorship program for middle, high school students

LAFAYETTE, La. — A free professional athletic mentorship program is coming to Lafayette the weekend of January 17 for any interested middle and high school students and their parents.

Presented by Lead Louisiana, it will feature one-on-ones, seminars, and games of golf, bowling, hunting, and fishing with various professional athletes and personalities. A visit to the Acadiana Mall is included as well.

More than 400 spots are available according to Lead Louisiana's Youth Director, Walter Guillory.

"We want to certainly invite athletes, but any kid is invited to come to this, and we are encouraging parents to bring their kids and of course for parents to stay, we have a session for parents as well," Guillory told KATC.

Here is the current schedule:

All day Friday, January 17

Golfing, Fishing, Bowling, Hunting, and Acadiana Mall visit

Saturday, January 18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Panelists of Professional Athletes to discuss conflict resolution, peer pressure, life skill practices

Location: Northside High School

Lunch will be served

Corporate Banquet - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Downtown Convention Center

124 S. Buchanan Street, Lafayette

Notable athletes invited to participate include:

· Dusty Baker – Former Major League Manager

· Dave Stewart – Former Major League Pitcher

· Ron Washington – Manager of the Los Angeles Angels

· Randy White – Former NBA Player

· Sheri Sam – Former WNBA Player & Current Scouting Manager, Portland Trail Blazers

· Shannon Clavelle – Former NFL Player, Green Bay Packers & Kansas City Chiefs

· Clarence Verdin – Former NFL Player, Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Julie Wilkerson – Former Louisiana Tech Basketball Player & Two-Time National Champion

· Wade Richie – Former NFL Player, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers & Baltimore Ravens

· Brandon Mitchell – Former NFL Player, New England Patriots & Seattle Seahawks

· Don Wallace – Former University of Southwest Louisiana Player & Current PGA Executive

· Johnny Hector – Former NFL Player, New York Jets

· Roger Cador – Former Professional Baseball Player & Head Baseball Coach, Southern University

· Jarred Mitchell – Former Major Leaguer, Analyst for ESPN/SEC Network

· Malik Nabers – NFL Player, New York Giants

· Trev Faulk – Former NFL Player, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams & New Orleans Saints

· Paul Reed – Girls Head Basketball Coach, Centenary College of Louisiana

· Matt Deggs – Head Baseball Coach, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

· Tommy Badon – University of Louisiana at Lafayette Track Team Coach

· Hollis Conway – Olympic Track Athlete

For more information, visit www.leadla.org or call Walter Guillory at 337-564-2031.

