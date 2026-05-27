Free Lafayette workshop helps residents prepare for hurricane season

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As hurricane season approaches, officials in Lafayette Parish are encouraging residents to take steps now to prepare for emergencies, offering resources and expert advice during a free community workshop this week.

Representatives from Lafayette Consolidated Government and local emergency experts say preparation can help families avoid unnecessary stress when severe weather threatens Acadiana.

“Everyone who comes ends up leaving with a smile,” said Belle LeBlanc with LCG's Human Services team. “Anyone who is coming to teach these classes—they’re only doing it to help their fellow citizens.”

Emergency preparedness can feel overwhelming for many residents, LeBlanc said, especially when it comes to understanding what supplies are needed and how to protect loved ones during a storm.

“Legal protection, what to pack, things that they need to be aware of ahead of time to protect their homes and their families,” she said.

To help residents prepare, Lafayette Consolidated Government is hosting its annual disaster-ready workshop ahead of hurricane season.

“Our disaster-ready workshop is something that we do annually, right in prep time for hurricane season,” LeBlanc said.

The free, two-hour workshop will take place Wednesday, May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Taylor Center (111 Shirley Picard Dr.) in Lafayette.

“We only have about 25 seats in the classroom,” LeBlanc said. “Everybody that registers and attends gets to take home a free blue tarp.”

Officials say preparedness plans should also include pets, which are often overlooked during evacuations and emergency situations.

Dr. Renee Poirrier of Acadiana Veterinary Clinic, who also serves as director of the Louisiana State Animal Response Team, said pet owners should ensure animals are properly identified and have emergency supplies ready before a storm approaches.

“Henry’s got his collar ready to go. He’s also got his rabies tag and certificate,” Poirrier said while demonstrating with a dog. “He’s also got paperwork that says which vaccines he’s had and when they’re due, two food bowls, a bag of food, and his transport crate.”

Poirrier said evacuation plans should always include pets.

“A long time ago, we used to say keep them at home,” she said. “Now we say if it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for them. So if you have to leave, you have to take your pets with you.”

To register for the workshop, call 337-291-5450.

To find pet-friendly emergency shelters or pet evacuation resources, click here or call 337-291-5644