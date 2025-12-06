Free French Christmas storytime brings Père Noël and hot cocoa to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Alliance Française of Lafayette is inviting families to celebrate the season with a free French storytime for children, with Christmas book readings, a visit from Père Noël (Santa Claus) and hot cocoa.

“We’re going to have some French teachers or local artists here come and read Christmas books for our little children,” said Muriel Beaudier Castille with Alliance Française of Lafayette.

“Just the smile of children … just learn a few words and bring that back with them because I think those memories go a long way.”

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 20th, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alliance Française library, 735 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette. Organizers said readings begin at 10 a.m.

