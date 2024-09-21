Fourth annual Bubble Blast to spread awareness and celebrate National Recovery Month

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Girard Park, several local organizations came together in celebration of National Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month.

The fourth annual Bubble Blast, put on by Meaningful Minds United, celebrated recovery from mental health and substance use disorders.

"The bubbles signify a person or an individual in recovery. While they're in recovery, they are encapsulated, protected, and while on the inside, they're given the tools and the methods and the evidence-based practices that are needed to get them into recovery," said Jennifer Randal-Thorpe, the executive director of the event with Meaningful Minds United. "When the bubble bursts, the individual reintegrates back in society."

These local organizations are the ones that can help begin that recovery process, and the Bubble Blast is used as a mean for "mobilizing recovery," Randal-Thorpe said.

"We're bringing all of the agencies that are out there that people can subscribe to but may not have the means to get there, so we're bringing all in one central location," Randal-Thorpe said.

Some of those involved were there to share their own experiences, like JoAnn Pack-Quincy with the Louisiana Peer Action Advocacy Coalition.

She shared her journey with bipolar.

"Bipolar was what I had been dealing with since around the age of 10, but it was unheard of growing up in my rural community," Pack-Quincy said.

This event was to spread awareness and information about these disorder to help others.

"It helps people to know that there are resources available that can be helpful," said Dr. Kimberly Smith Dautrive, an internal medicine physician. "I also believe, though, that it helps them to realize that they're not alone."

If you're in need of help with a mental health or substance use disorder, you can Meaningful Minds United at 337-554-5705.

You can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.