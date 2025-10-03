Foster the Love to host annual Cornhole and Chili Bowl fundraiser in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Foster the Love is preparing to host its fifth annual Cornhole and Chili Bowl on Nov. 8 at Parc International, with the goal of raising $25,000 to support foster children and families across Acadiana.

Organizers say they are just over halfway to their fundraising goal and hope to reach it by drawing 500 attendees. So far, 10 cook-off teams and six cornhole teams have signed up, but Foster the Love is encouraging more families and participants to get involved.

Heather Myelian, executive director of Foster the Love, said the event is designed to bring the community together while making a real impact.

“So, particularly for this event and for the Cornhole and Chili Bowl, giving back in a way that is fun for our families to come to and fun for the community as a whole, so that we can support and continue the efforts of Foster the Love and what they do for foster families throughout Acadiana. It makes a difference in the lives of over 650 children here in the Lafayette region,” says Myelian.

Organizers say every team and ticket sold helps foster children and families in Acadiana, while also providing a day of food, games and community spirit.

For more information about Foster the Love and their annual Cornhole and Chili Cookoff click here.