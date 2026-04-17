Formosan termites swarming as warm weather and humidity move in

SCOTT — Warmer temperatures and increased moisture have triggered the start of Formosan termite swarm season, bringing a heightened risk of property damage, particularly in humid states like Louisiana.

"We’re entering the peak season right now, which is swarm season for Formosan termites," Derek Felice of Fox Pest Control said.

Termite damage affects nearly 600,000 homes a year, according to Orkin Pest Control. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that residents across the United States spend around $2 billion annually to repair the damage.

"It causes a significant amount of structural damage to the integrity of your home by eating and consuming the wood in your foundation," Felice said.

While termites swarm everywhere, Louisiana's high humidity makes homes especially attractive to the pests. However, homeowners can take steps to lessen their risk.

"Make sure that you don’t have any leaking faucets on the outside of your home, and you want to reduce any amount of moisture around your home. You want to make sure you don’t have any mulch up against your slab. This could invite termites into the slab of your home," Felice said.

Preventative treatments, such as baiting, can also help keep termites away from a home.

"These are placed around the structure of your home. Every 10 ft. around the perimeter of your home, and this protects your home from future infestations," Felice said.

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