Food insecurity rises in Acadiana as summer months strain budgets

LAFAYETTE — A trip to the grocery store is costing more than it did a year ago for many families.

According to the USDA, the consumer price index for food increased by 3.2% from April 2025 to April 2026.

During the summer months when school is out, the pressure on families can grow.

“We actually distribute 750 to 800 supplemental food bags per week throughout those pantries, and we’ve received calls from several of them— starting in June— saying that their call volume is higher," said Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

He said the increase is partly tied to families not receiving the assistance they typically get during the school year.

"Kids are often able to receive certain meals at school— and some of them are receiving breakfast and lunch— and so summer sets in, and those school meals aren't available. Therefore, there's a larger pull on a family's already strained budget during the summertime," he said.

Broussard said uncertainty around SNAP benefits is added stress for families already struggling to make ends meet.

"It's creating an insecurity situation for so many families here in Acadiana," he said.

As the need rises in the summer, donations often slow down, Broussard added.

Some grocery stores across Acadiana have baskets to collect donations. Broussard urges people to help however they can.

"Dropping them off in that basket in the front— there's a collective impact across Acadiana, that if you do that and if she does that, together we can offer that compassionate response in that tough period of time that summer can be," he said.

Donation locations include:

Adrien's Supermarket

3842 W Congress St., Lafayette, LA 70506

Albertsons

2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, LA 70506

2678 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Champagne's Market

454 Heymann Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503

NuNu's Market

509 Lafayette St., Youngsville, LA 70592

Super 1 Foods

3916 NE Evangeline Thwy., Carencro, LA 70520

215 W Willow St., Lafayette, LA 70501

3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, LA 70503

200 Destination Pointe Ln., Scott, LA 70583

Whole Foods Market

4247 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, LA 70508

Crossroads Collective

1416 S. College Rd., Lafayette, LA 70503

