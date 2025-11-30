Flight delays disrupt post-holiday travel at Lafayette Regional Airport

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Travelers at Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) faced a series of flight delays and cancellations Sunday, adding frustration to an already busy post-Thanksgiving travel day.

Syndey Kervin, a passenger who had been attempting to leave hours earlier, described the repeated setbacks.

“I was initially supposed to fly out at 11:44, and then it was pushed back to 1:30, and then it was delayed again to 3:25."

With many travelers returning home after the holiday weekend, airport crowds were heavy throughout the day.

“I’m flying out of Lafayette to go see my mom in Atlanta,” explained Kervin.

Kervin, who worked in New Orleans on Thanksgiving, plans to join a belated-Thanksgiving celebration with family, but instead found herself hours behind schedule due to multiple delays at LFT.

“Thankfully, I have family who was able to wait around for me, so I thankfully didn’t have to be here. I just got here maybe 15 minutes ago,” she said.

