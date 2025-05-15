Watch Now
Flame of Hope makes its way through Lafayette as part of Special Olympics torch run

The Lafayette leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run helped raise awareness ahead of the 2025 Special Olympics Louisiana Summer Games.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Law enforcement officers carried the “Flame of Hope” through Lafayette Thursday morning as part of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The local leg of the relay began at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and passed several landmarks, including Cathedral-Carmel, before continuing on to Scott, Carencro, and Opelousas.

The event is one of several happening across the state during May, leading up to the 2025 Special Olympics Louisiana State Summer Games. The torch run raises awareness and support for athletes competing in the games later this month.

The State Summer Games will be held May 23–25 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

For more information on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Torch Run and the 2025 Summer Games, clickhere.

