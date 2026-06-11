Fit + Fuel + Future summer camp registration now open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — A new summer program aimed at promoting youth wellness, STEM education and leadership development is set to launch in Acadiana this June.

Fit + Fuel + Future Camp, hosted at Code + Play on Johnston Street, will offer children and teens ages 8 to 16 a unique experience that combines beginner coding and STEM activities with fitness programming, nutrition education, mindfulness practices and confidence-building exercises.

Fit + Fuel + Future Camp Registration Open

Organizers say the camp was created to provide families with a positive summer opportunity that helps young people stay active, develop healthy habits and gain exposure to future-focused learning experiences.

The camp is designed to encourage physical wellness, strengthen communication skills and foster leadership development through hands-on activities and interactive learning.

Participants will engage in coding projects, fitness and wellness sessions, nutrition lessons, emotional wellness activities and team-building experiences designed to support personal growth in a fun and supportive environment.

Camp sessions will be held:

• June 15-18, 2026

• June 22-26, 2026

Organizers say you can win a free camp slot by following and interacting with this post on their Facebook page. A winner will be announced on Friday, June 19, at noon. They hope the program will serve as a valuable resource for families across Acadiana by providing a safe, engaging and educational summer experience for local youth.