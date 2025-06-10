Fire Station No. 6 officially opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A new state-of-the-art fire station is now officially open in Lafayette.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Fire Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the opening of Fire Station No. 6, located at 201 Camellia Blvd.

The 7,156-square-foot facility replaces the older Station No. 6 at 101 Montrose Avenue, offering modern upgrades to support faster, more efficient emergency response.

Construction began Jan. 2, 2024, and was completed on April 29, 2025, with the total project cost coming in at $3.3 million.

Officials say the new facility is part of a broader effort to improve fire service infrastructure across Lafayette Parish and provide first responders with the space and resources they need to better serve the community.