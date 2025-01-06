Fire officials warn of increased house fires as cold weather arrives in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As temperatures drop across Acadiana this week, fire officials are seeing a rise in house fires, a trend that’s raising concerns heading into the colder days ahead. Over the weekend, a house fire broke out on Lafayette Street, one of several incidents reported recently.

Alton Trahan, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, said there have been nine house fires in Lafayette Parish so far this year—seven in the city and two in the parish. This marks the highest number of fires they've seen at this point in the year. The causes vary from fireworks to electrical issues, but Trahan is especially concerned as more people turn to space heaters and fireplaces to stay warm with freezing temperatures approaching.

“As you heat your home, particularly with a space heater, make sure there’s at least three feet of space around anything that can catch fire—like sofas, chairs, or bedding,” Trahan said. He also stressed that space heaters should always be turned off when sleeping or when leaving the house.

Trahan warned against using stoves or ovens to heat a home, calling it a dangerous practice. Instead, he recommended bundling up with blankets and coats if no other heating options are available.