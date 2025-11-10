Fire officials remind residents about fire pit safety as dry conditions continue

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — As cooler weather settles into Acadiana, many families are gathering around fire pits to stay warm and enjoy time outdoors. But before lighting that match, the Youngsville Fire Department is urging residents to take precautions to prevent accidental fires.

Dry conditions and even light winds can quickly turn a small flame into a dangerous blaze.

“Wind is going to carry those embers away from the fire pits, and when they land on dry grass, that grass becomes fuel,” said Capt. Richard Bresnahan with the Youngsville Fire Department. “It burns really well.”

Capt. Bresnahan said residents should know the city’s burning regulations before starting a fire.

“We have an ordinance in the city, you’re not allowed to burn outside a commercial fire pit, and the wood must be unprocessed,” he said.

He added that residents should never burn trash, plastics, or treated wood, as they release toxic fumes.

Bresnahan also cautioned residents never to dump ashes until they are completely cool.

“If you’re putting them in a trash can or an area with dry grass, not realizing it, now all of a sudden you’ve caught that grass on fire,” Bresnahan said.

To help prevent grass fires, the department recommends:



Avoid burning on dry or windy days

Never leave fires unattended

Use a metal screen over the pit to catch sparks

Youngsville resident Andrew Muttscheler tells KATC he takes safety seriously when enjoying his backyard fire pit.

“I’m very cautious. When I build a fire, it’s well contained,” Muttscheler said. “I keep a water hose nearby and make sure my grass stays low.”

For Muttscheler, safety is part of the fun. Fire-pit nights are about more than staying warm, they’re about family.

“Especially when the grandkids come over, it’s definitely a key point in making memories,” he said. “Something for them to remember forever.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy