Fire damages Willow Charter Academy

Lafayette firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Willow Charter Academy Thursday evening.
According to officials, smoke was seen coming from the roof of the school when crews arrived just after 6:00pm.
Once inside, firefighters located water coming from a storage room in the gym.
It was determined that an electrical malfunction took place in the storage room, causing the fire.
The school was not occupied at the time. The fire was ruled an accident.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 23:11:10-04
