Fire contained to bedroom at Ile des Cannes apartment

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Firefighters quickly responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon at the Ile des Cannes Apartment Complex in Scott, managing to contain the blaze before it spread beyond a single bedroom.

According to the Scott Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Natchez Street. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from a second-story apartment. Crews entered the unit and found flames in a bedroom on the second floor.

The fire was brought under control quickly, preventing it from spreading throughout the apartment. Officials say the bedroom sustained moderate fire damage, while the rest of the unit was mostly affected by smoke.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Scott Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Judice and Duson Fire Departments.

Residents are urged to remain alert and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately to help prevent further incidents.