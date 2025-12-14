Figure skaters bring holiday cheer to Lafayette rink for Winter Wonderland fundraiser

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — While holiday celebrations filled Lafayette Parish on Saturday, local figure skaters took to the ice for a festive fundraiser at Planet Ice.

The Figure Skating Club of Louisiana hosted its annual Winter Wonderland fundraiser, featuring performances set to Christmas music and skaters dressed in holiday-themed costumes.

The event included two performances showcasing local ice skaters of all ages and skill levels—from seasoned club members to beginners just starting their skating journeys.

Club President Candice Guillory said the event highlights both the talent and the joy found within the sport.

“My favorite part is seeing the joy on the skaters’ faces,” Guillory said. “They have so much fun performing for the audience, and the audience loves it. This is a unique experience in south Louisiana because a lot of people don’t even know we have figure skating here.”

Organizers say the fundraiser helps support the club while introducing the community to a sport not commonly associated with the region.

Those interested in learning to skate can sign up for a Learn-to-Skate class scheduled for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at Planet Ice.

