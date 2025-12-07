Festive crowds fill Downtown for Lafayette’s annual Sonic Christmas Parade

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Downtown Lafayette continued the holiday season Sunday with the city’s annual Sonic Christmas Parade, filling Jefferson and Johnston Streets with music, dance and plenty of festive cheer.

The morning began with chants from marching bands and ROTC groups—“Go left, go right, y’all pick up your step!”—as local organizations, schools and dance schools made their way through the heart of downtown.

Among the crowds were the Bessards, who set up along Jefferson Street to cheer on family members performing with the dance school Dancing Dynasty.

"We're here to see my little girl!" Brent Bessard said.

Children lined the route hoping for candy, including Estella and Ender Overby, who attended their first Sonic Christmas Parade this year.

"I can't wait for the candy!" Estella said.

After the parade, families gathered at Parc International for an after party featuring photos with Santa and other holiday activities.

The celebration also included a KATC float, where the crew threw beads and candy, greeting parade-goers with a warm, “Happy Holidays, Acadiana!” 🎄