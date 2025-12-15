Festival partnership helps preserve Girard Park's historic trees

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new partnership between Lafayette's Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department and Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is working to preserve the historic trees at Girard Park, which sees thousands of visitors each year for recreation and music festivals.

Festival organizer Patrick Mould said giving back to the space that has hosted the festival since 1967 has long been a priority.

"I've just been wanting to do a project in the park for a number of years," Mould said. "Girard Park has been home to Festival Acadiens et Créoles since 1967, so we're always thinking of ways to help improve the park."

The collaboration focuses on preserving the park's historic oak trees through mulching, ground perforation, and feeding to encourage growth and improve overall health.

"The first thing we wanted to look at was the oak trees, so Parks and Recreation agreed to let us come out, mulch a couple of trees, perforate the ground, and feed the trees to encourage growth and improve their overall health," Mould said.

Perforating the ground allows nutrients, water, and air to reach the roots more effectively, addressing soil compaction from years of heavy use.

"The ground in Girard Park is so compacted from years of trucks rolling through and people coming in and out for the festival," Mould said.

While the trees are currently in good condition, the proactive care aims to ensure their longevity for future generations.

"These two trees are in pretty good shape. We want these trees to last hundreds of years, and in order for that to happen, you have to take care of them," Mould said.

The trees provide vital shade for visitors, creating a more comfortable experience for everyone who uses the park. Mould said the improvements will take time to show results.

"This is a process that's going to take some time. You're not going to notice an immediate change, but by the time the next festival comes around, you'll see more growth, healthier trees, and a better environment for the festival," Mould said.

The PARCS Department said this focus on tree health will expand to public parks across Lafayette Parish.

