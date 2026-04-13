Festival of Life Brings Free Two-Day Community Event to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Festival of Life is coming to the Hub City, bringing a two-day outreach event aimed at community engagement, ministry, and family activities at the Northgate Mall parking lot on April 18 and 19.

Organizers say the festival, which originated in Baton Rouge and has also been held internationally, is focused on giving back to the community and sharing faith-based outreach efforts.

The free event will include food, children’s activities, entertainment, giveaways, and family-friendly attractions. Organizers say highlights include kid zones, inflatables, snow cones, popcorn, and nightly giveaways such as cars, bicycles, electric bikes, toys, and free meals. Event leaders say everything is designed to be free to attend and open to the public, with a focus on service and community support.

The Festival of Life runs Saturday and Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Northgate Mall parking lot. More information is available at the event’s official website.