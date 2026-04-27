Festival International closes with culture, connection and a father’s tribute through music

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International came to a close Sunday, with crowds gathering downtown to soak in the final moments of one of the region’s largest cultural celebrations.

“It’s super sad, but it was such beautiful weather all day — and it’s such a good closing to it,” one attendee said. “The warm weather and the good vibes.”

For many, the festival was a chance to experience new cultures and traditions. Some younger attendees said the weekend offered an opportunity to learn and connect.

“To see all the cultures come together — it’s like a melting pot,” Charlee and his friends said.

But for others, the music and atmosphere carried a deeper meaning.

Amid the performances filling the streets, one father turned the final day into a personal tribute.

Chris Encalarde said the band playing Sunday held special significance in his life.

“The first time I booked them was for a wedding … the second time, my daughter’s wedding,” Encalarde said. “Then I had a tragic accident — my son was killed. So they played for my son’s funeral.”

His son, Adrian, died in a car crash in 2022.

On Sunday, Encalarde stood in the crowd holding a photo of his son as the band played. He danced along — a moment that blended grief, remembrance and music in front of a festival crowd.

The emotional tribute reflected the deeper connections many say the festival creates.

For poet Random Cushing, that sense of connection is what keeps him coming back. He has attended the festival for seven years, writing personalized poems for strangers as a way to capture their stories.

“I love how open and sociable everybody is,” Cushing said. “I love sitting out here on beautiful days, listening to music and just sharing in the experience with everybody — hearing what they bring to me and giving it right back to them.”

As the final performances wrapped up, Festival International closed out another year centered on culture, community and shared experiences.

