Federal funding for Habitat For Humanity’s homebuilding efforts pending approval

LAFAYETTE, La. — The dream of homeownership is closer than ever for families on Lafayette’s Northside thanks to federal funding for local agencies addressing housing concerns and the efforts of future homeowners.

“When I’m helping building houses, it’s sweat! It’s hard work!” said Brittany Poydras, who is in the process of receiving her own Habitat home. “But being that, after you’re done, and your house is ready—y'all, it’s amazing.”

The effort Poydras describes is known as "sweat equity," a core principle of Habitat for Humanity, in which prospective homeowners help build homes before receiving the keys to their own. Pending approval by the Lafayette Consolidated Government, federal HOME funds could soon help Habitat construct even more homes in the area.

“That addresses a need of people who work hard, but just don’t have the capability to make a big down payment and access the commercial mortgage market,” said Melinda Taylor, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette.

Since 2010, the nonprofit has partnered with local government to build more than 50 homes. Each house is not just a place to live but a foundation for future generations.

“I feel like owning something, and leaving something for my kids—buying something and letting them take over—it’s amazing,” Poydras said. “Letting the kids know that they always have a home to go to, that’s amazing.”

Brian Arnold, Habitat’s lead site supervisor, said the true impact goes beyond bricks and beams.

“Putting families in homes that are brand new, don’t need repairs, and they’re going to end up owning this instead of renting it,” Arnold said. “It’s equity, it’s an asset to the family that they can pass down to their children and their children’s children, to where they’re building generational wealth in one way or another.”

For many families, receiving the keys to a new home marks a new chapter—and a move from challenging circumstances to lasting stability.

“A lot of people that come to Habitat don’t always come from the best situations, but they end up in one once we’re finished with them,” Arnold said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

