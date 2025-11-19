Father, daughter face off as Northside, LCA open basketball season

LAFAYETTE, La. — Northside and Lafayette Christian Academy opened their seasons Tuesday night in a matchup defined by a rare family rivalry.

Errol Rogers, head coach of the LCA girls basketball team, has spent 12 years leading the Knights and has coached against dozens of opponents. But he said nothing compares to this matchup.

“I’m playing against my daughter, Erin Rogers," Errol said.

Rogers’ daughter, Erin, is in her first year coaching for the Vikings at Northside. The two met on opposite sidelines for the first time, turning the season opener into a rare family showdown.

“Every family has that one kid that follows in one of their parents footsteps and that happened to be me, I always loved being around basketball I been around it my whole life," Erin said.

Errol Rogers said he never imagined he would coach against his own child.

“The game was already on the schedule," he said. "I tried to get her to not play it but she said no we gonna play it, so we had to get ready.”

That competitive streak seems to run in the Rogers family.

“I don't want to see him lose but I'm like I have to win so somebody has to lose," Erin shared with KATC. "I'm extremely nervous, I'm nervous before every game but this one is a little more nerve racking.”

Erin said growing up around the sport and watching her father prepared her for this moment.

“He has always been my inspiration and a great coach and a great father, I rooted for him my whole life this is the first time being on the other side so whichever way it goes ill be happy," she says.

Her father said he’s proud of the way she’s using her coaching role to reach students.

“Being at Northside is the best place for her because she wants to help so many kids over here,” he told KATC.

The Rogers family said the significance of the matchup outweighed the final score.

“A Rogers is gonna win tonight. Whether it's Erin Rogers or her dad Errol Rogers, but a Rogers is gonna win tonight. So if you were betting on the game, just bet on the Rogers you won’t lose tonight," he said.

LCA defeated Northside 57–43.

