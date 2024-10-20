Fatal crash at Bertrand and congress in Lafayette leaves one dead

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A 33-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash at the intersection of Bertrand Drive and West Congress Street, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Molly Deshotels, of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle, traveling northbound on Bertrand Drive, ran a red light and struck another vehicle traveling westbound on West Congress Street around 3:50 a.m., police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. Authorities said the driver voluntarily provided a blood sample. No signs of impairment were immediately observed, but police said test results are pending.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, reviewing surveillance footage and collecting further evidence to determine what led to the collision.

Authorities remind the public of the importance of obeying traffic signals to prevent such tragedies. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit.