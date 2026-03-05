Fans watch at local brewery as Russo Park sells out for UL-LSU matchup

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — With Russo Park sold out Wednesday night for the matchup between the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and LSU Tigers, some fans found another place to take in the in-state rivalry.

Adopted Dog Brewing in Lafayette filled with fans wearing purple and gold for LSU and red and black for UL as they gathered to watch the midweek game together.

The brewery’s owner, Ryan Pecot, said they expected a crowd, especially from regular gamegoers who couldn’t secure tickets.

“...Because of the sellout or the cost of the secondary market tickets or whatever else—I do think we’ll have some folks watching here,” he said.

Fans from both sides of the rivalry showed up, voicing support for their teams.

“I want to see how LSU bounces back from Northeast,” one fan said.

“Yeah," another added, "the Monday night debacle was unnecessary, so we want to see exactly how they bounce back."

Despite the rivalry, many said the atmosphere was friendly.

“It’s a ball game at the end of the day,” Pecot said. “This isn’t conference play—it’s a middle-of-the-week Louisiana game. Let’s just have fun and watch some good ball.”

One group stopped by the brewery before heading to The Tigue to watch in person.

“It’s going to be a great time,” one fan said. “Both teams are playing well.”

For others, the brewery itself was the destination.

“We try to get together once a quarter just to hang out,” one UL fan said. “We’re all busy, so we schedule it out.”

Season ticket holder Emily Hamner said she chose the meet-up with friends over attending the game—even giving away her UL tickets to keep the plans intact.

“When I realized it in my calendar, I was like, ‘I will bail on y’all and give my UL tickets away, but no one better cancel,’” Hamner said.

Her friends showed up—and Hamner still got to follow the game from the brewery.

“...and they’re behind home plate,” she said.

“The best possible tickets you could have,” her friend responded.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.