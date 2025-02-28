Family seeks answers in unsolved homicide, 20 years later

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For two decades, the question of who killed David Matte has remained a haunting mystery for one Lafayette family. As the years pass, they continue to search for answers and hope for closure.

It was 20 years ago when David Matte's body was discovered on the shoulder of I-10 Eastbound near Duson. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The family still doesn’t know exactly what happened on the night of David’s death, and the search for answers continues.

"We don’t have any answers. We were hoping by now we would know more than what we know, but that didn’t happen," said James Matt, brother of David Matte.

Courtesy of David Matte's family DAVID MATTE

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), David’s whereabouts between 10 p.m. on Monday, July 19, and 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2004, are still unknown. His body was found on Tuesday, near his truck with two blown-out tires on the shoulder of I-10.

Detectives suspect foul play and believe David died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head. The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the cause of death as consistent with an assault.

For years, the Matte family has questioned the circumstances surrounding David’s death. His truck was found undisturbed, with his wallet and personal belongings untouched.

David's sister, Lori Matte, has been vocal about the case from the start. She reached out to local news outlets to bring more attention to the investigation.

“I miss him very much,” Lori said. “I think that him being the person he is, he certainly deserves some justice.”

Weeks after the discovery of David’s body, LPSO revealed they were searching for a suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion, believed to be in his 30s.

Over the years, several persons of interest have been identified and interviewed. However, a spokesperson for LPSO could not confirm whether these individuals were ever cleared or if new suspects have emerged.

“I feel like we’ve just always been given a little hope, but it never panned out to anything...” said Tonya Rentrop, David's niece.

LPSO has classified David's death as a homicide and continues to treat the case as an open investigation.

David’s family holds onto hope that one day the truth will be revealed.

“They’re always breaking cases. I’m hoping one day they’ll break this case, and we’ll find out what happened,” said James Matte.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information about the death of David Matte to come forward. The investigation remains open, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Anyone with details related to the case is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211 or 337-232-TIPS.