Family of Toby Beaugh marks 20 years still seeking justice in New Orleans cold case

BROUSSARD, La. — Twenty years after the killing of Broussard native Toby Beaugh, his family continues to search for justice in a cold case that has haunted them daily. Beaugh was intentionally struck and killed by a dark pickup truck while walking on Magazine Street with his wife in New Orleans following Mardi Gras in February 2006. His killer has never been identified.

“I remember Toby every day, there's not a day or a moment that goes by where he's not somewhere in it,” said his sister, Claire Cunningham. “These past 20 years have been challenging, they've been sad, they've been empty.”

Crime Stoppers of Greater New Orleans hopes a new reward will help revive the investigation and encourage someone to come forward. Darlene Cusanza, president and CEO of Crime Stoppers GNO, shared a statement from Beaugh’s widow, who witnessed the crime: “‘If only the driver had been forced to watch Toby's family and friends grieve. If only he could see the devastating effects on the lives of so many.’”

Beaugh was described by friends and family as deeply loved, with his sister remembering him as quick-witted, with an infectious grin, and a passion for sports and live music.

“Even though he hasn't done the right thing, maybe someone will and still can by making a phone call and giving up the information,” Cusanza said of the person responsible.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a dark pickup truck with tinted windows, possibly a Toyota Tacoma. “Someone knows something. That is a very large secret to keep. And I firmly believe that it will come to light," Cunningham said.

She added that while nothing could bring her brother back, accountability might help her family find some peace. “He would have wanted all of us, friends and family, to live and live well," Cunningham said.

Anyone with information on Toby Beaugh’s murder is urged to submit a tip or call Crime Stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111. The family continues to hope that someone will help bring closure to a case that has remained unsolved for two decades.

