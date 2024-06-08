Family asks for help in search for missing woman

LAFAYETTE, La. — A family is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.

Sheila Ann Decoux, 55, was last seen leaving Daigle House Apartments on May 15, 2024, according to her daughter.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed that the daughter filed a missing person report on June 6, 2024.

The family believes she boarded an Amtrak train out of Lafayette with an unknown person bound for Los Angeles, California.

The family said Decoux has dark brown hair and eyes, is five feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has several medical conditions.

If you have any information on Decoux's whereabouts, contact the Lafayette Police Department.