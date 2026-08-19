Families move freshmen into UL Lafayette, some roads to close

LAFAYETTE — Families are driving to campus from all around to drop their children off at college during UL Lafayette's move-in week.

Many of the students moving in are freshmen, leaving their parents for the first time.

"I'll still be in Shreveport, but it's different. It's like exciting and nervous at the same time because she's my youngest daughter, so she's the last one to leave," said Gloria Johnson, a UL parent.

For some parents, move-in day is emotional no matter how many times they go through it.

"A little bit sad for me, but I'm okay. I'm alright. This is what, how many times? Second time, third time I'm doing this? This is the third time. It's my third year, right? So I'm getting used to it," said Angela Trahan, a UL parent.

For students, move-in week means stepping into a new culture.

"It's a long and boring drive, but it's worth it for the culture and just the vibe of Lafayette," said Andrew Kendrick, a UL freshman.

Second-year students said this move-in day is a little different.

"You also, like, know what to bring because I feel like freshman year, you kind of brought things along the way. But now, I already know what I need and what I don't need," said McKenzie Burke, a UL sophomore.

With an influx of people in the area, some roads near campus will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Drivers can expect East St. Mary Boulevard from Girard Park to Johnston Street to be closed, with East St. Mary Street operating as a one-way street beginning at Johnston Street.