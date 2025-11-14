Faith House receives essential donations from Lafayette-area law enforcement

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Faith House received a large delivery of essential supplies Friday morning after law enforcement agencies across Lafayette Parish spent the past month gathering items the shelter uses every day.

Officers from the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Marshal’s Office, Broussard Police Department, Carencro Police Department, and Youngsville Police Department met at LPD headquarters to hand over boxes of paper goods — including toilet paper, paper towels, plates, bowls, and plastic utensils.

The drive ran through October and focused on stocking the basic items Faith House goes through quickly as it supports people leaving violent home situations. Staff say donations like these help ease the immediate needs of families arriving with little more than what they can carry.

Friday’s drop-off marked the end of this year’s drive, and the agencies involved say they hope to continue the partnership in the future.

Faith House provides emergency shelter, counseling, and long-term support services for domestic violence survivors across Acadiana.