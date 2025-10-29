Faith House holds candlelight vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAFAYETTE PARISH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one Lafayette nonprofit took Tuesday night to honor survivors and remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

Faith House of Acadiana, a local domestic violence crisis center, held its annual Candlelight Vigil at Brown Park. The event brought together survivors, advocates, and city officials for an evening of reflection, speeches, and a moment of silence.

“The typical statistic goes, every nine seconds across the nation, a woman is being battered,” said Faith House Education Coordinator Ceyera Bird.

Bird said the theme of the month, and whenever discussing domestic violence, is mindfulness.

“Sometimes you just don’t know what others are going through, behind closed doors. Domestic violence can look like withholding finances, verbal abuse, or even denying someone access to medication or basic goods,” Bird said. “It’s not just being hit, pushed or spat on.”

“Men can also be survivors of domestic abuse, so I don’t want anyone to feel stigma or shame,” said Tiffiany Decou, director of the Family Justice Center — Faith House’s resource for non-residential survivors.

Decou said Tuesday's candlelight vigil offers both hope and community.

“It’s a coming together for survivors to find hope and commemoration, to share what they’ve been through in a group setting,” she said.

Despite windy conditions and the lack of actual candlelight, participants held their candlesticks as symbols of resilience and took them home as reminders of what the month represents.

“There’s hope, there’s healing, and there’s joy that can come out of it as well,” Decou said.

Faith House serves survivors of domestic violence throughout Acadiana, offering shelter, advocacy, and educational programs.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org for confidential support 24/7.