F.O.O.D. partners with Festival International to fight hunger in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Festival International de Louisiane kicks off, bringing music, food and culture to downtown Lafayette, one organization is working to ensure the celebration extends to those facing food insecurity.

F.O.O.D., which stands for Feeding Others Outreach and Distribution, is teaming up with the festival for the second time to collect surplus food and distribute it across Acadiana to those in need.

“It really does happen. There are people that lay their heads down at night without having a meal," said Kris Benetti with F.O.O.D.

The organization’s mission is simple: reduce food waste and get meals to the hungry.

During Festival International, F.O.O.D. will work with local restaurants and food vendors to collect unused but safe-to-eat food.

"First, we wanna feed others in Acadiana and second, we outreach to restaurants and food vendors," she says. "We try to get their surplus food that they are not using, which otherwise goes in the trash."

F.O.O.D. will spend their time at the music event collecting the food and head to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church’s fridge and pantry. That food will be sorted, packaged and distributed through a network of nine community fridges across Acadiana by volunteers.

When asked if the organization plans to continue partnering with the festival in future years, Benetti told KATC that, "Festival is a really good opportunity to get surplus food, and we can get a lot of donations out of it. I think we’ll definitely be returning year after year.”

So as thousands gather to enjoy the vibrant music and diverse cuisine of Festival International, F.O.O.D. is encouraging festivalgoers to remember those who may not be as fortunate.

“I think it’s very important that we give back wherever we can,” Benetti said. “Because if you don’t eat, you don’t function.”

If you’re a vendor interested in donating food or a community member who wants to volunteer with F.O.O.D., click here to learn more.

