Eye of the Storm Expo happening this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — Hurricane season is here and an upcoming expo at the Downtown Convention Center in Lafayette aims to educate and prepare the community for future disasters.

This event also commemorates the 20th anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, two severe storms that significantly impacted South Louisiana.

The community event will bring together service providers, businesses, non-profits, and agencies to share crucial resources and preparedness tools.

Attendees will have the opportunity to become informed and ready, ensuring they know their resources before it's too late.

The expo, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 124 South Buchanan Street. It will feature complimentary food, drinks, and door prizes.

A panel discussion with representatives from Homeland Security, the Red Cross, and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will also be part of the event.

