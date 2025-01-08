Experts warn: Don't forget to sweep your chimney

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With freezing temperatures sweeping across Acadiana, many residents are looking to cozy up by the fire. But experts are urging homeowners to take a few extra precautions before lighting that fireplace.

Steven Comeaux, owner of Steven Comeaux’s Chimney Sweep, warns that neglecting chimney maintenance can lead to serious risks. He said most homeowners don’t realize the dangers of soot buildup until it’s too late.

"Seventy percent of people that call me, they call with a problem or an issue," Comeaux explained. "They don't know the dangers of soot buildup, and they wait until they have an issue."

One common problem? Chimney fires. Comeaux recalled an alarming experience with a local woman who thought she was dealing with a wasp nest in her chimney. Upon inspection, Comeaux discovered something far more dangerous.

"I had one lady call me because she had wasp problems," Comeaux said. "When I got there, she had crystallized soot. That means she had a chimney fire and didn’t even know it. In her firebox, she had a box of crystallized soot because she thought it was a wasp nest. I told her she had a chimney fire."

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan echoed Comeaux's warning, stressing the importance of keeping chimneys clean and safe.

"You want to make sure that it's clean," Trahan said. "Usually, the fires we have are inside the flue itself and it's in the stack. It's usually because creosote builds up, or if there's nothing to keep birds out, then you could have a fire. So to have someone qualified to go there and do the inspection is the best thing."

Trahan also reminded homeowners to clear any tree limbs that could be hanging over their chimneys, as they could pose a serious fire hazard.

So, before you light up your fireplace to combat the cold, experts said a quick chimney inspection and cleaning can make all the difference in keeping your home safe this winter.