Experts urge homeowners to prep A/C units ahead of summer heat

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As summer rapidly approaches, HVAC experts are urging homeowners to start prepping their air conditioning units now to avoid breakdowns during peak heat.

John Stout, an HVAC technician with Butcher Air Conditioning, is offering several tips to keep systems running smoothly. His first piece of advice: replace your air filters regularly—every month if you have pets or a high-traffic household.

“A clogged filter can significantly reduce efficiency and strain the system,” Stout said.

He also cautions against common mistakes like covering or blocking the outdoor unit with landscaping or furniture, which can restrict airflow. Another mistake to avoid: setting your thermostat below 70 degrees.

“Running the A/C that low can cause the unit to freeze,” he said.

Stout recommended homeowners only offset their thermostats by a few degrees.

“If you're gonna offset your thermostat, I probably only offset it 3 degrees,” he said. “The recovery time when people get back home is super long. A unit is designed to maintain, not drop that A/C temp until the heat load comes off.”

To keep your system operating efficiently, Stout advised scheduling a professional tune-up at least once a year. He also recommends checking insulation in the attic, which can help reduce cooling costs and ease the load on your system during the hottest months.