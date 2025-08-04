Exotic pet expo brings rare animals to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Kangaroos, hedgehogs, reptiles and exotic birds filled the gymnasium at Acadiana High School this weekend as the Bayou Country Exotic Pet Expo made its return to Lafayette Parish.

The event, held Saturday and Sunday, featured vendors from across the region showcasing and selling exotic animals, supplies, and care information. Organized by event promoter Chad Belinger, the expo attracted families, breeders and curious attendees hoping to learn more about uncommon pets.

“When they come to an event like this, [families] think, ‘Oh, maybe we are ready for a pet,’” Belinger said. “They see the interest in their kids’ eyes, and they get to interact with the breeder — the person who actually raised the animal and can tell you more about it.”

Belinger said all participants are required to follow Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries laws and regulations. As the organizer, he said it’s his responsibility to ensure vendors are in full legal compliance.

“It’s up to me to make sure that when I get my vendors in here to interact with your family, they are all within legal rights to have the animals that are on the premises,” Belinger said.

According to state law, Louisiana bans the sale or ownership of certain animals, including big cats, bears, wolves, primates, venomous snakes, crocodilians, and invasive species.

Brian Bone, a USDA-licensed exhibitor from Alabama, brought a variety of animals to the event — including Ginger, an 8-month-old red kangaroo.

“These are not a pet for everybody,” Bone said. “They don’t belong in everyone’s hands. But for the right people, especially for educational purposes, they’re great.”

Bone, who owns Bone Family Exotic Farm, said interest was strong throughout the weekend.

“I sold six yesterday and another four so far today,” he said.

For some vendors, the expo was a first-time experience. Local rabbit breeder Tammy Leger said she plans to continue participating in events after the positive feedback she received from attendees.

“It’s the excitement — especially when they’re touching a bunny like a mini rex, because it’s so soft, and their little eyes light up,” Leger said. “It’s just amazing.”

The Bayou Country Exotic Pet Expo travels to several locations across the South, aiming to provide education and access to exotic pet ownership — within the boundaries of state and federal law.