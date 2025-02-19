Excitement Builds for the Scott Parade This Weekend

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Scott Parade, scheduled for this weekend, is generating significant excitement among locals in Acadiana. The parade will begin at the intersection of Delhomme and Apollo Streets and will end at the same location, offering a fun and festive atmosphere for all attendees.

Mellisa Halford, a Lafayette Parish resident, shared her thoughts on the event: "It’s gonna flow, there's gonna be a lot of traffic, people are gonna have to be patient, but all and all it’ll be a good time." Her sentiments reflect the expectations of many in the community, who anticipate a lively but crowded celebration.

Josh Stockstil, also from Lafayette Parish, added, "I honestly didn’t even know it was this weekend, but now that I do know it’s this weekend, I have plans."

Here's a look at the parade route:

SCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The parade will officially begin on Friday at 11 AM, with roads closing at 9:30 AM to prepare for the event. Scott native Ethan Clement, who has attended the parade since childhood, expressed his enthusiasm for the tradition: "It’s all a big culmination between the floats and just being around friends and family, you know, just people that you like spending time with. At the same time, it’s important to be responsible and enjoy being with friends and family," Clement said.

SCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Scott Police Department shared additional details on Facebook, noting that the parade is expected to last approximately three hours. They also reminded attendees that no glass containers will be allowed along the parade route, and reserved parking will not be available until 6 AM on the day of the parade.