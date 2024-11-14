"Everything is damaged": Carencro hit with over 4 inches of rain during Wednesday's severe floods

“Everything is damaged, everything.”

Mary Broussard and her family have been living on Fado Street for 3 years. While Mary tells KATC she has experienced flooding on her street before, it's never reached her home.

“I mean we tried sandbags but it went way over, it just started flooding in the house,” says Jeffery Glasgow, Mary's husband.

Her home was another victim of Wednesday's severe rain, which caused major roads to be impassable and schools to be closed.

The water in some areas of Fado Street—waist deep.

“I have 3 grandchildren that live with me and all their stuff got ruined from their clothes to their iPads,” Broussard said.

Her family felt that this damage could have been avoided if the neighborhood had proper drainage surrounding

it.

“If they can dig up the canal a little deeper I think it would be a lot better for everyone living there.”

Her son Glizzy Woods who stays with his mother agrees.

Taylor Bonion

“We all pay taxes right so what is our tax money being done with our drainage, it's bad as you can there’s plenty water out there. Nothing to our community is being done,” Woods says.

KATC reached out to the Mayor of Carencro Charlotte Clavier about the drainage system in this particular neighborhood—in a statement she says:

"The city has done a lot of work in the area but in order to do more, it would take more land. These unexpected large events are hard to plan for but we are thankful for Carencro Police Department, Carencro Fire Department and Carencro Public Works stepping up helping our citizens."

Broussard tells KATC they’re just thankful to be safe and will continue to salvage what they can from their home.