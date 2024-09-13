Entergy releases power restoration timeline following Hurricane Francine

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Entergy’s Louisiana storm team has restored power to nearly 50% of the more than 300,000 customers who lost service after Hurricane Francine swept across southeast Louisiana.

The company said that as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, over 150,000 customers have had power restored in both Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana service areas.

Here are the restoration timelines:

St. Bernard Sept. 12 10pm

St. Martin Sept. 12 10pm

Plaquemines Sept. 12 10pm

Tangipahoa (Robert, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Hammond) Sept. 13 10pm

Iberville Sept. 13 10pm

St. Tammany Sept. 13 10pm

Orleans - West Bank Sept. 13 noon

Livingston Sept. 13 noon

East Baton Rouge Sept. 14 noon

Jefferson Sept. 14 10pm

Orleans - East Bank Sept. 14 10pm

Ascension Sept. 14 10pm

St. John the Baptist Sept. 14 10pm

St. James Sept. 14 10pm

Tangipahoa (Kentwood, Independence, Amite) Sept. 15 10pm

St. Charles Sept. 15 10pm

Washington Sept. 15 10pm

St. Helena Sept. 15 10pm

Lafourche Sept. 16 10pm

Terrebonne Sept. 16 10pm

Customers who see no visible damage to electric equipment are encouraged to text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

If repairs have been made by a licensed electrician, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) to generate a service reconnection work order.

