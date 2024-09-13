Entergy releases power restoration timeline following Hurricane Francine

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Entergy’s Louisiana storm team has restored power to nearly 50% of the more than 300,000 customers who lost service after Hurricane Francine swept across southeast Louisiana.
The company said that as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, over 150,000 customers have had power restored in both Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana service areas.
Here are the restoration timelines:
St. Bernard Sept. 12 10pm
St. Martin Sept. 12 10pm
Plaquemines Sept. 12 10pm
Tangipahoa (Robert, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Hammond) Sept. 13 10pm
Iberville Sept. 13 10pm
St. Tammany Sept. 13 10pm
Orleans - West Bank Sept. 13 noon
Livingston Sept. 13 noon
East Baton Rouge Sept. 14 noon
Jefferson Sept. 14 10pm
Orleans - East Bank Sept. 14 10pm
Ascension Sept. 14 10pm
St. John the Baptist Sept. 14 10pm
St. James Sept. 14 10pm
Tangipahoa (Kentwood, Independence, Amite) Sept. 15 10pm
St. Charles Sept. 15 10pm
Washington Sept. 15 10pm
St. Helena Sept. 15 10pm
Lafourche Sept. 16 10pm
Terrebonne Sept. 16 10pm
Customers who see no visible damage to electric equipment are encouraged to text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
If repairs have been made by a licensed electrician, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) to generate a service reconnection work order.