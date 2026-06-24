Enter Stage Right: Anastasia now playing at Wonderland Performing Arts

Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical, directed by Drew Hoffpauir, is playing now through June 28 at Wonderland Performing Arts off of Johnston Street in Lafayette.

According to Wonderland Performing Arts, the show takes audience members from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the excitement of Paris, France in the 1920s, as Anya, a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery or her past. Anya seeks the help of partners-in-crime, con man Dimitri and ex-aristocrat Vlad, as she is trailed by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, leading to an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

KATC sat down with two of the musical's cast members, Tyler Goodrich, who plays Dimitri, and Isaiah Alexander, who plays Vlad, to get behind-the-scenes insight and a glimpse into what audience members can expect.

Anastasia: The Musical now playing at Wonderland

For more information and tickets to the show, click here.