Enrollment open for SLCC

Enrollment is now open for the summer session at South Louisiana Community College, and fall registration starts next week.

But as of today, SLCC officials say the college is "experiencing a remarkable surge in enrollment for the Spring 2024 semester, driven by a series of innovative strategies aimed at enhancing student engagement and success."

The latest enrollment figures show that 4,481 students are currently enrolled, which is a 4.8 percent increase from last year.

“Our mission is to transform lives and uplift communities, so we have deployed proactive measures to ensure students have the support and resources needed to thrive in today's educational landscape,” explains Collise Dupont, Executive Director of Enrollment Services at SLCC.

Dupont says that one of the central components to SLCC's enrollment growth is the implementation of campus-based enrollment guides, who serve as dedicated mentors, guiding new students through the enrollment process.

“We believe that this personalized approach has resulted in a significant uptick in enrollment,” Dupont points out. “In addition to personalized support, the college has expanded its course offerings and academic resources to accommodate growing demand. You can see this in the numbers as well. We added new sections to existing programs, resulting in a 7.47% increase in total credit hours scheduled by students compared to the previous term.”

Officials say that Enrollment Services within the college have placed a strong emphasis on promoting full-time enrollment among students, recognizing its impact on academic success. The college has seen a notable rise in full-time students, with enrollment soaring by 22.3% from the previous term. This strategic focus on full-time enrollment is supported by national data, which indicates that full-time students are more likely to graduate on time and achieve their academic goals.

In the realm of Dual Enrollment, SLCC has implemented specialized support programs to facilitate a seamless transition for high school students, officials say. They say that there are 1,012 students currently enrolled in Dual Enrollment courses for the Spring 2024 semester, and describe that as an increase.

Enrollment is now open for the summer, and fall enrollment starts March 18th. To explore options visit https://www.solacc.edu/admissions [solacc.edu].