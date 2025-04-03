Emergency crews responding to disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound on-ramp of Louisiana Avenue

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Emergency crews are responding Wednesday morning to a vehicle fire involving a disabled 18-wheeler on the I-10 westbound on-ramp at Louisiana Avenue.

I-10 westbound is currently closed to normal traffic flow, and all westbound vehicles are being diverted onto Louisiana Avenue while crews work the scene.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, and an update will follow once the interstate is reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.