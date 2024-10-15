Emergency app lets you provide medical information directly to 9-1-1

LAFAYETTE, La. — In an emergency, every second counts. The Lafayette Parish Communication District has announced that the Smart911 app that provides first responders information in an emergency has added in a new feature.

For those who download the app, you can now create a user profile where you can share crucial health information that dispatchers and first responders will have access to. On the profile you can share current medication, emergency contacts, and even medical history.

The LPCD believes the app has the potential to save lives by allowing users to provide personal information to dispatchers and first responders even before they arrive on the scene.

So, how does it work? If you call 911 during an emergency, your saved profile will automatically be shared with the call takers. You can include as much or as little information as you choose, highlighting anything you think responders should know.

Information you can share in the app includes:



Medical conditions, medications and if special equipment may be needed in an emergency for you or members of your family



How to access your home, bedrooms, utility shut offs, and if you live in a multi-unit building, gate codes



Emergency contacts including family members, friends, or neighbors who should be contacted in the event of an emergency



Vehicles such as a make, model, and license plate number in the event of an accident



Phone numbers for all members of your household



Details about pets or service animals that responders should be aware of when entering your home



The app is available to download through your Apple Store or Google Play.

Once downloaded, just fill out all your information and create a SMART911 security pin to secure your account and provide as much medical history or information as you would like.

