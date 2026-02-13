Election set to replace Carencro legislator

This week, Gov. Jeff Landry appointed Julie Emerson to be his new Chief of Staff.

She was serving as the state Representative for the 39th District, which located in Lafayette Parish and includes Carencro and Scott. Her term does not expire until 2028, meaning an election will have to be called so voters can select someone to serve out her unexpired term.

Today, the Speaker of the House, Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, signed a proclamation setting the election for that unexpired term in May. To read it, scroll down.

Qualifying will be February 25 through 27, with a primary election on May 16 and a general election on June 27. For details on how to qualify as a candidate, click here.

Here's the proclamation: