Governor taps Carencro legislator as chief of staff

Baton Rouge, LA — Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced that Julie Emerson will serve as his new Chief of Staff, replacing Kyle Ruckert. She will start next week.

Emerson currently serves as the state Representative for the 39th District, which located in Lafayette Parish and includes Carencro and Scott. Her term does not expire until 2028, meaning an election will have to be called so voters can select someone to serve out her unexpired term. We've reached out to the Secretary of State to see when that election would be held.

“Julie Emerson is a proven leader with a deep understanding of Louisiana’s people, our State legislature, and the work that needs to be done to move Louisiana forward,” Landry said in a press release. “Her experience and commitment to conservative reform makes her the perfect person to help lead this administration as we continue fighting for a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Louisiana.”

“The last two years have produced some of the boldest reforms Louisiana has ever seen—reforms that have led us to climb in education rankings, business friendliness, and economic growth. I’m honored to have been a part of many of these reforms as a legislator, and I look forward to continuing to grow Louisiana as Governor Landry’s Chief of Staff,” Emerson said in a press release.

According to the press release, Emerson is a native of Homer, Louisiana and was raised in Carencro. First elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2015, Emerson served three terms and made history as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Legislature. She most recently served as Chairman of the House Committee on Ways & Means, becoming the first woman to chair a finance committee in Louisiana history.