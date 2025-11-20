El Sido’s Honors “Big Sid” Williams With Food Drive and Night of Zydeco Legends

LAFAYETTE, La. — El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club hosted its annual Thanksgiving food drive and “Night of Zydeco Legends” on Tuesday, marking the first year the tradition carried on without its founder, Sidney “Big Sid” Williams.

Musicians and community members gathered for an evening of giving and remembrance, honoring the man many credit with jump-starting their careers.

"I’ve been knowing Sid since I was in my 20s,” said zydeco artist Koray Broussard. “He was one of the first to give me a chance to play music."

Broussard recalled how Williams pushed him to pursue his talent. “He was the first one to get me some paying shows, this was about 21 years ago. He always said, ‘Man, you need to start your stuff.’ He stayed on me, and I’m glad he did.”

Williams launched the holiday food drive more than 40 years ago as a way to support families in need. The effort paused in recent years as Williams’ health declined. He died in February after a battle with cancer.

"For more than 40 years, my father was all about giving back to the community in any way he could,” said Rhonda William-Brown, Big Sid’s daughter. “I know he’s smiling. I know he’s happy. He’s still with us."

She described the night as both a tribute and a way to continue her father’s mission.

“Pouring into the community that poured back into us,” said William-Brown.

Michael Dugas, the event organizer and Big Sid’s nephew, said, “With people in need and everything going on with the government and assistance, I felt like this was a good time to do a good deed."

Some artists traveled from out of state to perform.

“It feels great,” said zydeco artist CJ Chenier. “I drove over to play two or three songs, but I had to do it for my boy Sid.”

El Sido’s manager said donations collected Tuesday will help purchase turkeys from Super One Foods. Families seeking holiday assistance can pick up donated items next Tuesday at 2 p.m. at El Sido’s, while supplies last.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.