El Sido’s continues Big Sid Williams’ legacy with annual holiday food giveaway

LAFAYETTE PARISH — El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club continued a holiday tradition started more than four decades ago by the late Sidney “Big Sid” Williams, as his family worked to hand out turkeys and food items to households in need. Williams, who died in February, launched the giveaway as a way to support families during the holiday season, and his children and grandchildren say keeping it going honors what he built.

“I think this is my way of coping with it, me doing things that I know he would love,” said Big Sid’s grandson, Michael Dugas. He explained that his connection to the food drive stretches across generations, noting how his young son already recognizes the importance of the event. “He always be like, ‘daddy the food drive, the food drive!’ so I think he knows to keep it going. I always keep telling him 'One day ,this going to be you.' Just like my grandfather always did tell me.”

As families arrived to pick up holiday essentials, Williams’ children reflected on the meaning behind continuing the event without him. His daughter, Jodi Williams Gonzalez, said the food drive carries the same purpose it always did for her father. “It’s bittersweet because my daddy… this is what he wanted.”

She added that the tradition represents more than a seasonal gesture. “It’s very sentimental, cause it was near and dear to my father’s heart to give away to the community that he loved so much.”

The family organized the giveaway using donations collected during last week’s fundraiser and “Night of Zydeco Legends,” an event created to continue supporting the mission Williams started.

Dugas said continuing the food drive is especially meaningful as the family moves through their first holiday season without him. “Knowing this is our first holiday without him, it’s kinda hitting me now, you know. Now that we’re getting closer and closer and I just wanted to give back and do something that I know he is happy with.”

Williams’ family says they intend to continue the work he began— not only during major holidays, but whenever the community needs it. As Gonzalez explained, “I hope we continue not just with Thanksgiving, not just with Christmas, but throughout the whole year.”

