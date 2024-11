LAFAYETTE PARISH — An overturned eighteen-wheeler has caused road closures on Elmira Drive near Renaud Drive in Scott, according to the Scott Fire Department.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting officials to set up detours to redirect traffic. No public hazard has been reported, but the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow posted detour signs to minimize delays.