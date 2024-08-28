"Eat Sweet Week" offers delicious prizes for supporting local restaurants

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Residents of Youngsville have a tasty opportunity to support local businesses while also entering for a chance to win exciting prizes during the city’s "Eat Sweet Restaurant Week."

The event invites neighbors to dine at participating local restaurants and in return, be entered into a drawing for various prizes like gift cards and even hotel stays.

Those interested in participating can pick up a special "passport" from City Hall between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Once you have your passport, you can visit local restaurants where you can collect stamps and even have discounted food and beverages.

Each stamp gets you closer to an entry for the prize drawing, allowing residents to enjoy local cuisine while potentially winning valuable gifts.

Below is how you can be eligible to enter:



Must receive a minimum of 12 stamps (eat at 12 restaurants) for entry to the Grand Prize drawing.

Must receive a minimum of 6 stamps for entry to the Gift Card Prize Packs drawings (multiple packs/chances to win).

Must mention “Eat Sweet Restaurant Week” when placing order to receive deal/special.

The deadline to turn in your stamped passport to be entered into the drawing is September 16th through the 20th and only one entry per person is allowed.

The last day to receive a stamp is September 15th.

You can find find those local restaurants at this link.

